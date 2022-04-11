Metro & Crime

NPF partners Actors Guild for standardisation of police portrayals

In a bid to standardise the portrayal of the Nigeria Police Force in movies and other creative content produced by the Nigeria movie and entertainment industry, thePolicehavepartneredwith the leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Actors, and other relevant associations in the the entertainment industry.

 

The police met with the leadership of the guild of actors recently at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to critically deliberate on topical issues of national security viz-a-viz intelligence  gathering and community partnership.

 

The meeting according to a statement by the Ag. Force PRO FHQ Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also discussed areas of possible collaboration to shape positive thoughts and narratives, portraygoodvalues, and resuscitate Nigerian cultures throughmovies, skits, creative content, whichwouldimpress positivelyon the Nigerianpublic, addvaluetothesystem, provide police officers with modern innovations to actively carry out policing duties and on-screen role models.

 

