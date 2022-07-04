Sports

NPFL: 10-man Tornadoes send MFM to NNL

Charles Ogundiya Niger Tornadoes finally ended Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry Football Club’s seven-year reign in the Nigeria Professional Football League after handing the Lagos- based side a 2-1 defeat at home despite playing part of the second half with 10 men.

MFM FC, currently sitting last on the NPFL table needed to win all of their remaining league matches and hoped the next teams above them lose their own remaining fixtures going into today’s game against fellow strugglers, Niger Tornadoes, but The Olukoya Boys fate was sealed by Tornadoes after they were defeated 2-1 by the Ikoh Allah boys in the Matchday 36 NPFL encounter.

Munir Iris scored Tornadoes’ first goal in the encounter, Jonas Emmanuel netted Tornadoes late winning goal while Chukwudi Ekeocha scored MFM’s only goal of the game from a brilliant freekick.

 

In other games played on Sunday, crowned champion, Rivers United, defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 while Remo Stars maintained their hold on third position with a 1-0 defeat of another contender, Enyimba of Aba, with Plateau United confirming their Champions League with a 2-1 defeat of Lobi Stars.

 

Kwara United also continue to push for third position with a 3-0 win against Nasarawa United in Ilorin as Wikki Tourists also beat Akwa United 2-0.

 

