NPFL 2020/21 season: Knocks, doubts trail kickoff date

President National Association of Nigerian Footballers NANF, Harrison Jalla, has queried and doubted the December 27 kickoff date for the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2020/21 season after several postponements. Harrison the NANF boss queried after the League Management Company LMC confirmed the date asking: “Is it appropriate to commence the league in the heat of the festive period? What are the security arrangements for the clubs who usually travel by road? Considering the porous security situation in the country particularly in this festive period are the players and officials safe? Is it really convenient? What was the commercial value of the league when the LMC took over and where are we today?” Harrison the, NANF boss, asked. Also speaking on the new date, Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has said clubs would have to sacrifice the festive period for the December 27 kickoff date. Ogunbote said although it was good news but doubt the kickoff at this period of the year after series of postponements. “Starting the league in less than a week comes with its own sacrifice that clubs may just have to put up with during this festive period just to get the season underway.

