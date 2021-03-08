NPFL 21: Kwara United retain top spot, Sunshine Stars still struggling

Jibola Adeleke scored a crucial goal in the 82nd minute that ensured Kwara United left Bauchi with a point as the match against Wikki Tourists ended 1-1 on matchday 14 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The result also confirmed the top spot for the Harmony Boy who have gathered 26 points.

The Tourists opened the scoring in the first half after Chinedu Udeagha scored from the spot.

Coach Musa Abdallah’s team have recorded just four wins so far and were hoping to make it five but Adeleke’s late goal shattered their hopes. They’ve only managed to gather 17 points in 14 matches.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 to get their season back on track.

The Pride of Rivers got the party started in the 17th minute when Godwin Aguda tapped the ball into an empty net for the lead.

The goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross sent in by Konan Ruffin and Aguda completed the story.

About 4 minutes into the second half, Cletus Emotan doubled the lead for the hosts and it ended with the scoreline to give Coach Stanley Eguma’s team their 7th win of the campaign and 7th position on the log.

In Jos, Plateau United had to dig deep to beat the MFM football club of Lagos 3-1. At half-time the score was goalless but in the second half, the hosts doubled their efforts and it paid off.

Mohammed Zulkifilu scored a brace, one in the 56th minute and the other in the 76th. Nojeem Adeyinka pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute but Isah Ndala destroyed their hopes for a comeback when he scored in the closing minutes of the match.

This is the fifth win of the season for coach Abdul Maikaba’s team and they will be hoping to stabilise after suffering a shaky start to their campaign.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

Ikenna Ofor’s goal made the difference for the Solid Miners who are now 5th on the table with 23 points.

In Owerri, Heartland FC produced a comeback to play a 2-2 draw against Abia Warriors.

The Warriors, in red hot form, took an early lead through Godwin Obaje’s header.

Goalkeeper Chijioke Ejiogu fumbled when trying to deal with it.

Ten minutes later, Obaje got his brace. He dribbled past Pascal Eze and Jimoh Gbadamosi before finishing calmly to give the Warriors a 2-goal lead.

Just before the break, Pascal Eze pulled one back to initiate a comeback for the hosts.

In the second half, Samuel Nnoshiri shot the hosts back into the contest from the spot in the 64th minute.

Adamawa United are unbeaten in three games now and today, they confirmed their fine form with a 2-0 win over Dakkada FC of Uyo. Idris Abubakar and Surajo Hassan scored the goals to give Adamawa United their second win of the season.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Kano Pillars and Rangers played 1-1 while Katsina United and Sunshine Stars also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

The result means Sunshine Stars are yet to record a win since their 3-1 victory over Rangers on matchday 7 in Akure.

On Monday, action will return in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Warri Wolves taking on Akwa United.

