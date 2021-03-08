Sports

NPFL 21: Kwara United retain top spot, Sunshine Stars still struggling

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jibola Adeleke scored a crucial goal in the 82nd minute that ensured Kwara United left Bauchi with a point as the match against Wikki Tourists ended 1-1 on matchday 14 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The result also confirmed the top spot for the Harmony Boy who have gathered 26 points.
The Tourists opened the scoring in the first half after Chinedu Udeagha scored from the spot.
Coach Musa Abdallah’s team have recorded just four wins so far and were hoping to make it five but Adeleke’s late goal shattered their hopes. They’ve only managed to gather 17 points in 14 matches.
In Port Harcourt, Rivers United beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 to get their season back on track.
The Pride of Rivers got the party started in the 17th minute when Godwin Aguda tapped the ball into an empty net for the lead.
The goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross sent in by Konan Ruffin and Aguda completed the story.
About 4 minutes into the second half, Cletus Emotan doubled the lead for the hosts and it ended with the scoreline to give Coach Stanley Eguma’s team their 7th win of the campaign and 7th position on the log.
In Jos, Plateau United had to dig deep to beat the MFM football club of Lagos 3-1. At half-time the score was goalless but in the second half, the hosts doubled their efforts and it paid off.
Mohammed Zulkifilu scored a brace, one in the 56th minute and the other in the 76th. Nojeem Adeyinka pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute but Isah Ndala destroyed their hopes for a comeback when he scored in the closing minutes of the match.
This is the fifth win of the season for coach Abdul Maikaba’s team and they will be hoping to stabilise after suffering a shaky start to their campaign.
In Lafia, Nasarawa United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars of Makurdi.
Ikenna Ofor’s goal made the difference for the Solid Miners who are now 5th on the table with 23 points.
In Owerri, Heartland FC produced a comeback to play a 2-2 draw against Abia Warriors.
The Warriors, in red hot form, took an early lead through Godwin Obaje’s header.
Goalkeeper Chijioke Ejiogu fumbled when trying to deal with it.
Ten minutes later, Obaje got his brace. He dribbled past Pascal Eze and Jimoh Gbadamosi before finishing calmly to give the Warriors a 2-goal lead.
Just before the break, Pascal Eze pulled one back to initiate a comeback for the hosts.
In the second half, Samuel Nnoshiri shot the hosts back into the contest from the spot in the 64th minute.
Adamawa United are unbeaten in three games now and today, they confirmed their fine form with a 2-0 win over Dakkada FC of Uyo. Idris Abubakar and Surajo Hassan scored the goals to give Adamawa United their second win of the season.
At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Kano Pillars and Rangers played 1-1 while Katsina United and Sunshine Stars also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.
The result means Sunshine Stars are yet to record a win since their 3-1 victory over Rangers on matchday 7 in Akure.
On Monday, action will return in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Warri Wolves taking on Akwa United.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo to miss Barca clash after again testing positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his reunion with Lionel Messi after another positive Covid-19 test ruled him out of Juventus’ Champions League match against Barcelona. Ronaldo has been self-isolating since he tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13, reports Sky Sports. He returned another positive result last week, but underwent further […]
Sports

Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday.   The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty.   The […]
Sports

Europa League: Ole relieved as Man United avoid shootout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær expressed delight after Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals, knocking out FC Copenhagen in extra time via a Bruno Fernandes penalty. After the tie remained goalless for 90 minutes the manager’s introduction of Juan Mata for Mason Greenwood proved pivotal, the former’s pass to Anthony Martial leading to the winning spot-kick. Fernandes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica