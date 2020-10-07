Sports

NPFL: Adamu Hassan rejoins Nasarawa United

Former Kano Pillars attacker, Adamu Hassan, has rejoined his former club, Nasarawa United Football Club, ahead of the new season.
Hassan was unveiled in Lafia by the Nasarawa United club manager, Solomon Babanja.
According to a statement made available to the press through the club’s Media Officer, Echelon Amos, Babanja described the player as ”a worthy addition to the team who could bring his wealth of experience to the club.”
This will be the second spell for the experienced attacker at the Lafia based club. He was part of the team during the 2017/2018 season. He is therefore optimistic of making a positive impact when the season begins.
This latest addition is coming weeks after the signing of former Niger Tornadoes winger, Usman Bashir, from Plateau United. Before the 2019/20 season was stopped abruptly, the experienced winger featured in 21 matches out of 25 league games for the Jos-based club.
Also, already in the rank of the Solid Miners ahead of the new campaign is Sodiq Abdulrazaq.
Having finished in the relegation zone in the last inconclusive season, Nasarawa United will be hoping for a better show this term especially with the quality of players the club has been able to bring on board.
The new season has been scheduled tentatively to kickoff late October or early November depending on the directives of the sports ministry in conjunction with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC).

