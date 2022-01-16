Sports

NPFL: Akwa United back to winning ways

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria Professional Football League champion Akwa United on Saturday returned to winning ways in the league with a 2-0 victory over Katsina United, BSNsports.com.ng can report.

 

The Promise Keepers suffered defeat in the match-day 5 of the league and required a win to keep in touch with the teams on top of the table.

The Uyo based team settled quickly into the game and opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Charles Okafor ferocious shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Katsina United tried to find their way back into the game but the host team was in total control of the match.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

