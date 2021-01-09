NPFL: Akwa United compound Amapakabo’s woes

It was another defeat for former Super Eagles coach, Imama Amapakabo, as his Abia Warriors lost their third consecutive game in the three-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The former Rangers coach joined the Umuahia side ahead of the new campaign but things have not really been going his way since the start of the campaign.

It was another defeat in Uyo as Akwa United beat Abia Warriors 2-1 in the only game played on Saturday.

Two goals in each half from Ndifreke Effiong secured the win for the Promise Keepers while Harrison Ibukun scored the only goal for Abia Warriors.

Abia Warriors started the season with a 1-0 defeat against Enyimba before another 1-0 loss against Rivers United in Matchday 2 of the season.

The latest loss will no doubt put pressure on Amakapabo as he looks forward to helping the club achieving a good position on the league table.

