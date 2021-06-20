NPFL: Akwa Utd beat Adamawa Utd to maintain top spot

Akwa United on Saturday maintained their stronghold on the Nigeria Professional Football League table after defeating Adamawa United 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Atshimene Charles and Mfon Udoh.

Atshimene Charles gave Akwa United the lead in the 26th minute with Udoh scoring the goal in the 45th minute.

Matches return today across various centres with Enyimba welcoming Nasarawa United to the Aba Township Stadium, while Katsina United will be the guest of Rivers United.

Jigawa Golden Stars will be at home against Kano Pillars as Heartland travels to Nnewi to play against the home team, FC IfeanyiUbah.

MFM will play host to Wikki Tourists same as Lobi Stars who will also be at home as the host of Kwara United.

With relegation still starring Sunshine Stars at the face, the Akure-based team will have to start winning their home games as they welcome Abia Warriors to the Akure Township Stadium.

Other matches will see Dakkada hosting Rangers as Warri Wolves face Plateau United in Jos.

