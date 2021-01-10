Sports

NPFL: Akwa Utd compound Amapakabo’s woes

It was another defeat for former Super Eagles coach, Imama Amapakabo, as his Abia Warriors lost their third consecutive game in the three-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

 

The former Rangers coach joined the Umuahia side ahead of the new campaign but things have not really been going his way since the start of the campaign. It was another defeat in Uyo as Akwa United beat Abia Warriors 2-1 in the only game played on Saturday.

 

Two goals in each half from Ndifreke Effiong secured the win for the Promise Keepers while Harrison Ibukun scored the only goal for Abia Warriors. Abia Warriors started the season with a 1-0 defeat against Enyimba before another 1-0 loss against Rivers United in Matchday 2 of the season.

 

The latest loss will no doubt put pressure on Amakapabo as he looks forward to helping the club achieving a good position on the league table.

 

Matches will be played across various centres on Sunday as MFM of Lagos take on Sunshine Stars in a Southwest derby while Katsina United will be at home to Adamawa United.

 

Rave of the moment, Nasarawa United will hope to continue their unbeaten run when they welcome Kano Pillars to their home, while Heartland will be hoping to achieve the impossible by winning their first game of the season as they face Plateau United in Jos.

 

Enyimba will be home against Wikki Tourists with Kwara United targeting another away win against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

 

Other matches for Sunday will see Rangers playing away to Jigawa Golden Stars same as Dakkada FC who will be the guest of FC IfeanyiUbah as Lobi Stars play host to Warri Wolves.

