NPFL axes 3SC camp commandant for urinating on pitch

It’s a blow below the belt for Shooting Stars outside the pitch as their Camp Commandant Auwal Mohammed has been axed from all NPFL-related activities for one year, while the club had to cough out N500,000 as fine, BSNSports. com.ng reports.

Mohammed incurred the wrath of the NPFL after he was seen in the full glare of the public urinating at the centre of the pitch during the Matchday 9 game between 3SC and Akwa United, which ended 2-2 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

The picture of the incident went viral on social media with fans of the NPFL taking a swipe at the league organizers and management of the Oluyole Warriors.

In a letter dated February 19 and signed by Davidson Owumi, Head of Operations, NPFL, the league body informed the management of 3SC that they were in breach of Rule C1.1 of the Frameworks and Rules of Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Shooting Stars also breached Rule C9 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier Football League, as in the course of the Match Day 9 Fixture against Akwa United, they failed to control the conduct of their officials which resulted in Auwal Mohammed urinating on the playing pitch in the full glare of the general public,” said.

