NPFL calendar imbalance and the continental teams

The delay in football restart in Nigeria is bound to have negative effects on the domestic teams. On a number of times, many stakeholders in the sports industry cried out over the delay by the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force.

If the country is not ready, the world will not wait for us to restart and move on with our lives in respective areas of endevour. This weekend, three of the four teams representing the country on the continent could be eliminated in their respective campaigns in the Confederation of Africa Football competitions. After the first round, first leg matches played last weekend, three are already on a cliff hanger and this is indeed a shame in a country blessed with talented players all over the federation.

Plateau United played at home in the CAF Champions League and lost 1-0 against Simba SC of Tanzania in a match attended by Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr and the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen. And so the Jos-based team will need to climb a mountain to get the desired result in the return leg in the Kilimanjaro country. Enyimba of Aba, the second representative in the competition, however, secured a valuable 1-0 victory away to Burkinabe side, Rahimo FC.

The Aba Elephant are expected to consolidate at home this weekend to progress in the race. Many believe experience was key for Enyimba to emerge the only team that won their first match. Also, the two Nigeria representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Kano Pillars, both suffered opening day defeats but will be happy with the away goal secured in Equatorial Guinea and Senegal respectively.

Futuro Kings defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Estadio De Mongomo Stadium while Pillars allowed their early goal slip, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against ASC Jaraaf. Rivers United will need to prevent any goal and a slim 1-0 win will be fine to move them to the second round while Pillars must also avoid goals but have to score at least two to move on.

Plateau United coach, Abdul Maikaba, stressed that it was tough playing against team that has been in the league competitively for months while the country’s league was yet to resume. “There is a big difference between competitive match fitness and only friendly games.

The players played their first real match that day and our opponents were faster and more organised. The delay in league kick-off was a big setback for all teams and we can only do our best in the return leg,” Maikaba said. The country’s domestic league proposed to start December 6 has again been put off indefinitely. The League Management Company however stated that there was no time a date was given.

There was an earlier November 15 date that was proposed by the Ministry of Sports, the LMC and the NFF but it never worked. Many Nigerians want to see domestic league teams perform on the continent but it cannot happen when the organisation is shaky. The calendar has always been a problem and this is because there is no title sponsor and so anything can happen. It is important to have the calendar align with other teams on the continent and also abroad so that our players will be ready to move to other teams with ease rather than abscond from their teams midway as they constantly do now.

The calendar imbalance must be sorted once and for all. At the end of one season, we should know the dates for next season and it is important that the schedule works well for the teams on the continent. Sad enough, CAF has said that a poor run by the country this season will reduce the number of teams going out to one each in the Champions League and Confederation Cup. This is something we might not be able to escape.

The effect of COVID-19 has been blamed for some setbacks but when other countries started preparations, we should have acted swiftly. The 2019-20 NPFL was scrapped in August while the season itself was suspended in March due to the pandemic. Some teams took part in pre-season games and these were not enough because competitive action is vital. While we wait for yet another proposed kick-off date, the LMC should again emphasis on the COVID-19 protocols and all the other conditions of staging a good league including welfare. Things cannot continue to degenerate like this and we expect good results on the continent.

