NPFL Clubs brace up for full licensing compliance

As the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season gets set to kick off in October, reports say virtually all the 20 clubs in the top domestic league have put machinery in motion to fully comply with the League Management Company (LMC’s) licensing requirements ahead of time.

A survey conducted recently by @ clubowners_ng revealed that Akwa United FC and Nasarawa United FC led the way to set up activation committees to ensure compliance with the clubs’ licensing process.

Meanwhile as part of its Peer Review Mechanism (PRM) strategic formula to put all clubs on the same page, the Club Owners Association of Nigeria, an umbrella body of all the NPFL clubs, have charged the clubs to key into the compliance process in order to have a rebranded new season.

Sources at the LMC had revealed that following the agreement reached with the new broadcast partners,

Next TV, all clubs must fulfil the licensing requirements to be allowed to participate in the league. It would be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had insisted that no club would be allowed to host matches until it complies with the necessary licensing criteria ahead of the new football season

