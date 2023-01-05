NPFL clubs to get takeoff grants today, says IMC

With the start of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) just few days away, the Interim Management Committee has announced that there will be public presentation of takeoff grants to all the 20 clubs taking part in the league. It would be recalled that the committee headed by former Director General of the defunct Nigeria Sports Commission, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, recently announced that all the clubs would be getting N10million each as grants to start the new campaign. Apart from the grants, the winner of the season is expected to cart home a whooping sum of N100m as the IMC is set to start the season on January 8. There is also issue of an abridged league with most of the clubs distancing themselves from such, asking for a full calendar season.

The public presentation will take place at the Sandra-lia Hotel, Abuja, by 2pm with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation expected to be in attendance alongside the leadership of the Nigeria Referees Association. “The presentation ceremony will have in attendance, the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau who will address all stakeholders ahead of the start of the season to assure them that the Football House will support every move to upgrade our league in terms of transparency, level playing ground and improved performance,” said Elegbeleye.

“It is also a platform for the IMC to make a public presentation of the takeoff grants to our participating clubs to put them on a good pedestal to start the season.” MatchDay 1 of the NPFL 2022/23 season holds on Sunday, January 8 in Groups A and B of the Abridged League format which the IMC arrived at to ensure that the season is concluded in May to align with international calendar. The Akwa United versus Bendel Insurance fixture in

