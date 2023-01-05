Sports

NPFL clubs to get takeoff grants today, says IMC

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

With the start of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) just few days away, the Interim Management Committee has announced that there will be public presentation of takeoff grants to all the 20 clubs taking part in the league. It would be recalled that the committee headed by former Director General of the defunct Nigeria Sports Commission, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, recently announced that all the clubs would be getting N10million each as grants to start the new campaign. Apart from the grants, the winner of the season is expected to cart home a whooping sum of N100m as the IMC is set to start the season on January 8. There is also issue of an abridged league with most of the clubs distancing themselves from such, asking for a full calendar season.

The public presentation will take place at the Sandra-lia Hotel, Abuja, by 2pm with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation expected to be in attendance alongside the leadership of the Nigeria Referees Association. “The presentation ceremony will have in attendance, the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau who will address all stakeholders ahead of the start of the season to assure them that the Football House will support every move to upgrade our league in terms of transparency, level playing ground and improved performance,” said Elegbeleye.

“It is also a platform for the IMC to make a public presentation of the takeoff grants to our participating clubs to put them on a good pedestal to start the season.” MatchDay 1 of the NPFL 2022/23 season holds on Sunday, January 8 in Groups A and B of the Abridged League format which the IMC arrived at to ensure that the season is concluded in May to align with international calendar. The Akwa United versus Bendel Insurance fixture in

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Aleksander Lesun: The Olympic champion who turned his back on Putin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aleksander Lesun doesn’t remember much about the Soviet Union, but that’s where he was born in 1988, three years before its collapse. It’s still the country listed in his passport. Growing up in Belarus in the 1990s, much of his formative years was spent looking back for inspiration, back to the days of Soviet sporting […]
Sports

Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis enters crucial stage at Ikoyi Club

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2022 edition of the Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis championships which started on Monday at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club is now in crucial stage. Tournament favourite, Destiny Da Silva had an easy ride over Amos Gagar with a straight sets victory of 6/2, 6/2 in one of the matches decided late on […]
Sports

Emmanuel restates commitment to sports as Police Games open in Uyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 13th Biennial Police Games has been declared open in Uyo the Akwa Ibom State capital. Speaking at the colorful ceremony, held at The Nest of Champions on Wednesday, the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel described the 2022 Police Game as a partnership for excellence and opportunity to harvest more talents for sports development. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica