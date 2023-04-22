NPFL Clubs To Slug It Out For Dozy Mmobuosi/NPFL Super Cup Star Prize Of N1.5bn

Winner of the upcoming 2023 Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup Football Tournament is expected to part with the whopping sum of N1billion as star prize.

The tournament, organised by Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, in partnership with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is under the auspices of the Nigeria Premier Football League Limited.

A release spotted by our reporter on Sunday said the number of participating team has been expanded to 12 and all selected from from the NPFL, Nigeria’s top tier league.

The report added that the first runner-up team will smile home with ₦200m while the sum of ₦20m will go for each of the 12 teams for their participation.

The decision to expand the tournament to include 12 top teams from the previous season was made in response to overwhelming demand from fans and stakeholders for more high-level football action, the sponsor Dozy Mmobuosi explained

“Following the huge success recorded in the maiden edition last December, it became necessary to increase the funding and allow teams to invest more resources in players, facilities, and infrastructure to attract top talents to the league, and raise the overall standard of football in Nigeria,” Mmobuosi was quoted to have said.

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the development as a huge impetus to the evolving reforms to stabilise the league.

While expressing gratitude over the development, Elegbeleye commended Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation for the partnership with the NPFL.

“The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent in the league, promote Nigerian football to a broader audience, and inspire teams and players to contribute to the growth of the sport in the country”, remarked Elegbeleye.

In his reaction to the first of its kind partnership, Davidson Owumi, the NPFL Head of Operations described the development as consistent with the IMC vision to reposition the league to become financially rewarding to clubs and by extension, the players and coaching staff.

Towards a seamless organisation of the tournament, an organising committee comprising representatives of Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation and the NPFL has been constituted to manage various aspects of the event.

Ebuwa Martins Agbonwaneten, CEO of Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation has reiterated the foundation’s commitment to using sports as a vehicle to support social and economic development in Nigeria.

“The Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup Football Tournament is an excellent platform to promote the growth and development of football in Nigeria and we look forward to another successful tournament and the opportunity to showcase the best of Nigerian football”, Agbonwaneten stated.

The inaugural edition of the Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup took place in November 2022 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, where Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan emerged champions to claim the ₦100 million top prize with all the four participating teams received an appearance fee of ₦10 million