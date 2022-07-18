Sports

NPFL: Continental football returns to S’West as Remo secures 3rd position

Charles Ogundiya Continental football will return to the SouthWest zone of the country for the first time since 2018 as Remo Stars secured CAF Confederation Cup slot with a 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in the final game of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season. Andy Okpe’s hattrick secured third position ahead of Kwara United who lost 1-0 away to Heartland of Owerri. Meanwhile, Heartland and Katsina United joined already relegated NFM and Kano Pillars to campaign in the Nigeria National League next season. Despite ending the campaign with a 1-0 win against Kwara United, Heartland still went down while Wikki Tourists 2-0 win against Katsina United confirmed their relegation to the lower tiers. Shooting Stars lost 2-1 to Kano Pillars but still maintained their status in the NPFL, same as Dakkada FC after securing a 3-0 win at home against Sunshine Stars.

 

Xavi leads candidates to replace sacked Koeman at Barca

  Barcelona are looking for a new coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman with the Spanish giants ninth in La Liga and third in their Champions League group. A dire financial situation has hung over the club in recent months, causing Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain in August. Barcelona are €1.35 billion (S$2.11 billion) in debt. Any successor […]
Salisu pens new two-year deal at Rangers

Rangers International F.C Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has signed a two-year deal with the Enugu club side. The former Super Eagles coach said after signing the deal that even though his target for the season is to emerge champions of the league again, he nonetheless, respects every team in the NPFL. Salisu said that all the […]
National Principals’ Cup attracts interest from sponsors

…as registration begins for maiden edition   The proposed National Principals’ Cup football competition is attracting interest from many sponsors across the country as the developmental event gathers momentum.   It was learnt that reputable banks and multinationals have been calling the organisers on the modalities for the title sponsorship and other windows available in […]

