NPFL: Continental football returns to S’West as Remo secures 3rd position

Charles Ogundiya Continental football will return to the SouthWest zone of the country for the first time since 2018 as Remo Stars secured CAF Confederation Cup slot with a 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in the final game of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season. Andy Okpe’s hattrick secured third position ahead of Kwara United who lost 1-0 away to Heartland of Owerri. Meanwhile, Heartland and Katsina United joined already relegated NFM and Kano Pillars to campaign in the Nigeria National League next season. Despite ending the campaign with a 1-0 win against Kwara United, Heartland still went down while Wikki Tourists 2-0 win against Katsina United confirmed their relegation to the lower tiers. Shooting Stars lost 2-1 to Kano Pillars but still maintained their status in the NPFL, same as Dakkada FC after securing a 3-0 win at home against Sunshine Stars.

