Sports

NPFL: Enyimba extend Sunshine Stars’ winless run

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Enyimba Football Club of Aba made a winning return to the Nigeria Professional Football League with a 1-0 victory over Sunshine Stars of Akure on Monday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.
The matchday 17 fixture was played in Lagos following an order by the League Management Company that Sunshine Stars will play their next two matches out of Akure for breaching security rules and misconduct on matchday 15 against Nasarawa United.
With four more outstanding matches to play, Enyimba look good to compete for the league after Monday’s win shot them to fifth on the log with 27 points – just three points separate them and league leaders, Kwara United.
Samson Obi’s second-half goal made the difference.
The defeat for Sunshine Stars means the Akure Gunners have played 10 matches without a win.
The last time coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s team won a league match was a 3-1 victory against Rangers on matchday 7 in Akure, Ondo State.
In Enugu, Rangers maintained their relevance at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Nasarawa United.
The Flying Antelopes occupy the second position but are tied on 30 points with Kwara United.
Two quickfire goals in the first half did the job for coach Salisu Yusuf’s team as Godspower Aniefiok’s header gave the home team the lead just two minutes into the match before Chinonso Eziekwe maintained his fine form with another goal six minutes later.
In Uyo, Dakkada FC edged Plateau United 1-0 after Isaac George’s goal in the 28th minute secured maximum points for– their eighth win of the season and shot the Chosen Ones to eighth on the log.
With Monday’s results, matchday 17 has produced 26 goals, the highest so far this season.
Kwara United’s five-star performance against Adamawa United was a major contributor and The Harmony Boys spanked their opponent 5-0 with Stephen Jude scoring the first hat-trick of the season.

NPFL Matchday 17 Results

Monday
Sunshine Stars 0 Enyimba 1
Rangers 2 Nasarawa United 0
Dakkada FC 1 Plateau United 0
Sunday
Kwara United 5 Adamawa United 0
Lobi Stars 4 Rivers United 1
Abia Warriors 3 Katsina United 1
Wikki Tourists 1 Kano Pillars 2
MFM FC 1 Akwa United 2
Heartland FC 1 Warri Wolves 1

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria @ 60: FG celebrates 60 sports Icons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60 years Independence anniversary, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to recognize 60 sports icons that have won laurels for the country in the last 60 years. According to a statement by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare the decision to honour the 60 […]
Sports

How COVID-19 reshaped dreams of female BASKETBALLers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic across the world put most activities on hold and impacted negatively on people in all spheres of life. With the National Sports Festival just few days away in March, the Nigerian government announced the first lockdown and everything was put on hold but the athletes are currently looking […]
Sports

EPL: Late Neto strike denies Saints victory

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Burnley secure first win Southampton missed the chance to climb to third in the Premier League as they were held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side remain fifth, while Wolves move up three places to ninth. Saints had looked on course for victory when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica