NPFL: Finidi’s Enyimba continue fantastic run

It was another victory for former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, as he led his Enyimba side to another victory in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League matches played across various centres in the country. Enyimba defeated Rangers 1-0 at their adopted home in Nnewi as they maintained their good start to the season.

Since joining the team, the former Ajax’s forward is yet to lose a match officially as he already won five competitive matches with three in the CAF Confederation Cup and two in the league after defeating Abia Warriors 2-1 in the season’s opening game last weekend. Newly promoted Remo Stars continued to show that their promotion is not a fluke as they currently lead the table with maximum six points from two games after another masterpiece against Heartland at their home ground in Ikenne.

