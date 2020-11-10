NPFL gets Dec 6 kick-off date

The League Management Company on Monday announced December 6 as the resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League 2020/2021 season.

There have been several information concerning the resumption of the new season after the last campaign came to an abrupt end due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the announcement of the opening day of the new season, the LMC also released the fixtures for Matchday one and two respectively.

Meanwhile, Enyimba and Abia Warriors, will set the Aba Township Stadium on fire on the opening day of the season as the two sides would be looking forward to starting the campaign on a winning note. Other matches for the opening day will see Adamawa United hosting Kano Pillars same as Katsina United, who will be playing at home against Heartland

Like this: Like Loading...