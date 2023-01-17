Sports

NPFL: Insurance are underdogs, says Osarenkhoe

Bendel Insurance’ forward, Imade Osarenkhoe, has said the club remains an underdog in the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) despite winning their first game of the new campaign, a 2-0 defeat of 2021 champions, Akwa United.

The former Higher Institution Football League star scored the first goal of the season and while speaking with our correspondent, Osarenkhoe said the target for the club was to maintain their space in the topflight.

He said he was indifferent about scoring the goal because all he was thinking about was to help his side secure the maximum three points, but everything changed after realizing that he just made history scoring the first goal of the 2022/2023 league season. “I was priviledged to start the game against Akwa United and luckily for me, I got a goal in the game,” he said.

“Initially, I didn’t even look at the goal as anything special but after the game, I was told the significant of the opening goal, I am just happy that my team won the game.

“At the moment, Insurance remain the underdog and we are not under any pressure to replicate the result against Akwa United, all we are doing is to maintain our stay in the topflight so that what happened the last time didn’t repeat itself. “I am not under pressure too to get goals, I will continue to support the team anytime I am given the opportunity to start any game because all of us are on same mindset, a topflight stay,” he said

 

