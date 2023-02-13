Sports

NPFL: Insurance continue unbeaten run against Shooting

Insurance of Benin was on Sunday forced to a 2-2 draw by the home team, Shooting Stars, to continue their good start to the season as they have now won five games while drawing two in the ongoing campaign. Imade Osehenkhoe gave Insurance the lead as early as the first minute of the game to make it five goals in seven games with Sarki Ismael doubling the lead in the 48 minute of the encounter.

Shooting however fought back with two goals from Taopheek Malomo and Opeoluwa Olufemi to secure a 2-2 draw in the game as Insurance maintained their grip at the top of the Group A table of the abridged league. Remo Stars failed to return to second position in the group as they drew 1-1 against Plateau United in Ikenne, their home ground. Enyimba had earlier moved to the second position with their 2-1 away victory against Gombe United on Saturday. Akwa United also secured a valuable away point against El-Kanemi Warriors in a game that ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, since losing their opening game of the season against Rivers United, Lobi Stars are yet to lose a game as they are now unbeaten in six games, winning five while drawing one. On Sunday, they defeated Dakkada 2-1 and now three points clear on the table with Abia Warriors failing to make their home ground count in a 1-1 draw against Wikki Tourists.

 

