NPFL: Insurance, Remo, Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, maintain winning streak

The 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League continue to throw up surprises with four clubs securing backto- back victories after two weeks in the abridged season. Insurance secured a hardfought 2-1 win against Plateau United, scoring the winning goal in the added time of the game to maintain their winning streak in the young league as they top group A with six points after winning their opening game 2-0 against Akwa United. Remo Stars also secured a 1-0 win against Gombe United away from home to make it total six points, same as Tornadoes, a 1-0 winner against Doma on their second game of the season. Abia Warriors also made it victories in a 3-1 win against Bayelsa United after their 2-0 opening day win against Rangers.

Apart from those who secured back-to-back wins, three other clubs are yet to lose in the season. Enyimba was forced to a goalless draw in their second match despite playing at home to secure four points as they won their opening game 2-1 away against Nasarawa United, same as Rivers United who secured a 1-1 away draw against Rivers United as they secured four points with their opening game a win. Dakkada also secured a draw in their first game while getting a 2-1 win at home against Wikki Tourists in their second game.

