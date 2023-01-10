Sports

NPFL: Insurance’s win in Uyo shocks coach Odigie

Posted on

Bendel Insurance of Benin marked their return
to the elite league with a steely performance
that earned all three points on the road
at Akwa United.

But a surprised Coach Monday Odigie said the
result was not a true reflection of the action on the
pitch and described Akwa United as the better side
in the game.

Goals by Imade Osarenkhoe in the 40th minute
and Divine Nwachukwu on 44th sealed victory for
the Edo Arsenal on the opening match of the NPFL
season.

Responding to questions at the post-match conference,
Odigie who was still looking like he didn’t believe
the match outcome, said, “I am happy we won but the
truth is that we were lucky to have taken our chances.
“Akwa United had experienced players, their
game plan was better which explains why we were
always under pressure “, Odigie noted.

He however commended his players for the emotional
and psychological strength to have withstood
the pressure.

“When we played in the pre-season tournament
in Lagos, we didn’t do well and took the lessons back
for correction

“We needed to build their psychological strength and
mental conditioning to play in the top league where you
have tough clubs like Akwa United, Enyimba, Plateau
United. It worked in this match but we are not there yet,
there’s a lot more to do”, Odigie stated

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
