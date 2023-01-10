NPFL: Insurance’s win in Uyo shocks coach Odigie

Bendel Insurance of Benin marked their return

to the elite league with a steely performance

that earned all three points on the road

at Akwa United.

But a surprised Coach Monday Odigie said the

result was not a true reflection of the action on the

pitch and described Akwa United as the better side

in the game.

Goals by Imade Osarenkhoe in the 40th minute

and Divine Nwachukwu on 44th sealed victory for

the Edo Arsenal on the opening match of the NPFL

season.

Responding to questions at the post-match conference,

Odigie who was still looking like he didn’t believe

the match outcome, said, “I am happy we won but the

truth is that we were lucky to have taken our chances.

“Akwa United had experienced players, their

game plan was better which explains why we were

always under pressure “, Odigie noted.

He however commended his players for the emotional

and psychological strength to have withstood

the pressure.

“When we played in the pre-season tournament

in Lagos, we didn’t do well and took the lessons back

for correction

“We needed to build their psychological strength and

mental conditioning to play in the top league where you

have tough clubs like Akwa United, Enyimba, Plateau

United. It worked in this match but we are not there yet,

there’s a lot more to do”, Odigie stated

