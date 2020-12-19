Sports

NPFL kicks of Dec 27 –Minister

•Says Sports Festival new date sacrosanct

The Nigeria Professional Football League season will commence on December 27, the Minster of Sports Sunday Dare has announced. The league came to an abrupt end last season after the breakout of COVID- 19 pandemic and watchers of the game have become apprehensive over the delay in the start of the new season.

However, the minister who is also unhappy over the prolonged delay in the start of the new season, met with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company and stakeholders have agreed to ensure the league resumes before the end of the year. “We enjoy other leagues on TV every weekend and our own is not so.

We have to b r i n g t h e league to our people. We have held meetng with the NFF and other stakeholders and we agreed that the new season should resume December 27,” the minister said. Meanwhile, the minister has said that the new date for the hostsing of the National Sports Festival will not change. The festival which was scheduled to take place last April has suffered two postponements due to Coronavirus but the minister said the new date for January will not change.

“The first postponement was forced by the outbreak of Covid- 19 while the second one was due to the insistence of the Presidential Task Force on adherence to Coronavirus guidelines. The host state, the PTF and National Council for Sports have all endorsed the new dates. “We are going to scatter the events and ensure that about 800 stay in a space meant for 3, 000,” he said.

