NPFL: Kwara United shock Plateau in Jos

Kwara United on Sunday compounded the woes of Plateau after securing a 2-0 win away to the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions in the opening day of the 2020/2021 league campaign.

 

Jide Fatokun scored the opening goal for the Harmony Boys in the 62nd minute with Michael Ohanu making it two five minutes later to kick off their season in an impressive fashion.

 

It would be recalled that Plateau United finished top of the suspended 2019/2020 season, thereby representing the country in the ongoing CAF Champions LeaguE but were eliminated in the preliminary round of the competition.

 

In Lafia, Reuben Nicodemus’s brace in the 7th and 52nd minutes respectively secured a 2-1 win for Nasarawa United against Wikki Tourists after Promise Damala had given the away team the lead in the fifth minute.

 

In Lagos, MFM secured a 2-1 victory against Warri Wolves as they commence their campaign for the new season on a winning note while Jigawa Golden Stars beat Sunshine Stars 1-0. It was a lone goal win for FC IfeanyiUbah against Lobi Stars with the game between Adamawa United and Kano Pillars ending in a 1-1 draw.

Our Correspondent
