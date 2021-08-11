Sports

NPFL: Kwara Utd expresses dissatisfaction over Appeal Committee’s ruling

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*May head to CAS

Kwara United Football Club has expressed dissatisfaction over the ruling of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Appeal Committee, on the issue between Jigawa Golden Stars and Rivers United, concerning the Matchday 34 encounter involving both teams.

Kwara United FC had ended the season with 65 points and plus 20 goals difference, which guarantees it a third place finish on the final NPFL table.

But the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the NFF had awarded three points and three goals against Jigawa Golden Stars in favour of sixth placed Rivers United, and that decision ensured they ended above both Kwara United FC and Enyimba FC, to land in second place.

Jigawa Golden Stars had fielded an ineligible player who had accumulation of five yellow cards in their match against Rivers United FC in their adopted home in Kaduna, with the League Management Company (LMC) admitting not sending suspension notifications to Jigawa Golden Stars in respect of the concerned player.

In it’s ruling, the Appeal Committee upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, a decision that finally sealed the positions of the top three teams on the table if the 2020/2021 NPFL season, placing Kwara United FC in fourth position

But in a release by Kwara United FC, the club expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Appeal Committee, and also questioned the one-sided attendance of the Committee, as well as the headship of the Appeal Committee.

According to the Chairman of Kwara United FC, Kumbi Titiloye, the Chairman of appeals Committee, Barrister Eddy Mark is an employee of Rivers State government, and would not be seen to have decided otherwise.

He also added that the Appeals Committee is not duly constituted because, since the new board of NFF was inaugurated, the Appeals Committee is not legal.

“Kwara United FC rejects this decision in its entirety and will put NFF on notice immediately before proceeding to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS),” he concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Aston Villa stun Liverpool 7-2

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs hammer awful Man United 6-1 Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals as Aston Villa deservedly stunned champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history. Former Brentford striker Watkins had never scored a Premier League goal before kick-off and 45 minutes […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: D’Tigers suffer second consecutive defeat, lose 92-99 to Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria’s senior male basketball team, the D’Tigers, on Wednesday lost their second Group B match in the men’s basketball event of the on-going 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The D’Tigers fell apart in the fourth quarter of their second game at the Tokyo Olympics to lose 92–99 to Germany. Coming from a disappointing loss to Australia, D’Tigers […]
Sports

UK trained coach: My age added advantage as a youth coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nilayo FC Technical Adviser, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has revealed that his age will give him an edge in handling any of the age-grade teams in the country.   Speaking during an interview season monitored by our correspondent, the United Kingdomtrained coach, said he will be glad to work with players within the ages of 16 and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica