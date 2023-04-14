Sports

NPFL/LaLiga U-15: MTN committed to development of football in Nigeria – Ken-Odogwu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Sponsors of the Nigeria Professional Football League/LaLiga U-15 youth league tournament, MTN Nigeria, has said they are committed to the development of football in Nigeria. Speaking during the press briefing to announce the seventh edition of the competition on Thursday at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, who was represented by Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria, Njide Ken-Odogwu, spoke about MTN’s commitment to the development of grassroots football in Nigeria. “MTN is committed to the growth of sports in Nigeria, with a particular focus on grassroots football,” she said.

“At MTN, we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, and we bring this to light by becoming an enabler of these young Nigerians’ dreams and aspirations. “We are partnering with the NPFL and La-Liga for the U-15 Promise Youth League because we believe there are many undiscovered raw talents out there waiting to be discovered, and this is the right platform to help them reach their full potential. “We remain committed to the development of football in Nigeria because we believe that this is Naija where football lives.”

The U-15 tournament, which features 16 teams, will showcase the sport’s best and brightest young talent. According to Harry Iwuala, Head of Communications for the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), the tournament provides an opportunity to further invest in and develop grassroots football in Nigeria. Mutiu Adepoju, La Liga Global Ambassador for Nigeria, adds that the tournament is critical for identifying future football players in the country.

