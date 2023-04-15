NPFL/LaLiga U-15 platform to discover talents –Owumi

The Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Davidson Owumi, has described the ongoing MTN Nigeria sponsored NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Youth Tournament as a platform to discover and nurture tomorrow’s Professional Football players. Speaking in Ikenne, the former national team player, who was represented by the Head of Media Communications, Harry Iwuala, reiterated the commitment of the IMC to supporting the NPFL Clubs to build a succession line for players. “LaLiga and the NPFL began this collaboration seven years ago and the support of telecommunications giant, MTN and the fastest growing air travel industry operator, Value Jets is ample validation that the project has an enduring value,” Iwuala stated. Kunle Soname, the Chairman of Remo Stars and hosts for the tournament, harped on the importance of developing sports facilities in the country, pointing out that, “youth development is not just playing on the pitch, it includes the experience of these young ones leaving their environments for the very first time to come to Ikenne. “This travel forms part of their development, it is a dream come true for most of them and it is hereby advocated that we should have facilities such as this in other places in the country.” The competition continue on Sunday with matches involving the kids at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.