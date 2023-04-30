NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Promises: MTN Showers Exceptional Players With N100,000 Worth of Rewards

It was the first of it’s kind at the just concluded NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Promises as there was an award night to reward exceptional players at the competition with the sponsor of the youth tournament, MTN announced the reward of #100,000 worth of incentive to the players who distinguished themselves.

Opeyemi Yusuf of Remo Stars, who scored in all matches of the competition went home with the highest goal scorer award after scoring 10 goals, a record in the competition. Abubakar Sodiq, captain of ElKanemi Warriors was named the Most Articulate Player of the Year as he was always outspoken especially during interview as the best organised team of the tournament went to Plateau United.

The goal of the tournament was scored by Plateau United’s Sumfat Julius of Plateau United. Best goalkeeper of the tournament goes to Moses Chuwang of Plateau United with Umar Bala emerging the MVP after scoring five goals with three Man of the Match awards during the competition.

Apart from winning personal trophy as a mark of honour for their performance, the players also will be getting a reward of N100,000 each to help in their education. Apart from the players, there was a special Recognition Award for the wife of the chairman of Remo Stars, Deaconess Kemi Soname, for her support. Meanwhile, Remo Stars U-15 team has defeated Plateau United U-15 by a lone goal in the final of the 2023 NPFL/LaLiga U-15 tournament in Ikenne to emerge the Champions.

Opeyemi Olufemi scored the vital goal that separated the two teams in the 51st minute in a keenly contested final. It’s the second consecutive year Remo Stars would emerge as champions, they defeated Shooting Stars in the final last season to win the tournament for the first time.

Earlier in the day, Sunshine Stars U15 defeated El-Kanemi Warriors by a lone goal to take the third place.