Sports

NPFL/LaLiga U-15: Remo Stars Battle El-Kanemi For Final Ticket

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Defending champions of the MTN sponsored Nigeria Professional Football League and LaLiga U-15 football tournament, Remo Stars, will today faceoff against El-Kanemi Warriors in one of the two semifinal games at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne as they take a step closer to the title.

Beyond Limits was ruthless in their quarterfinal game, thrashing Wikki Tourists 7-0 to setup the semifinal game against the Northern side, who defeated Rivers United 3-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless.

To start the day, Plateau United and Sunshine Stars will battle in the first semifinal with both teams fighting for a chance to win the title. Meanwhile, the sponsor of the championship, MTN Nigeria, has applauded the quality of the competition since the start while appreciating the teams for comporting themselves so far.

According to the Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria, Njide Ken-Odogwu, the performance of all the teams have shown that the football is bright for football in the country.

She added that the reports from Ikenne proved that with proper monitoring and support, the players will in future become stars that will rule the game for years. “MTN is committed to the growth of sports in Nigeria, with a particular focus on grassroots football,” she said.

“At MTN, we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, and we bring this to light by becoming an enabler of these young Nigerians’ dreams and aspirations,” she said.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

B’Stars vs Eagles: Nigeria requests for 10,000 tickets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as repairs start on battered Cape Coast Stadium The Nigeria Football Federation has requested for 10,000 tickets for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana, according to reports. The NFF have made advanced preparations ahead of the crucial encounter against their West Africa rivals later this month. According to sources, Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and […]
Sports

Abuja Stadium ready Nov 20

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Adedeji Adesoji an engineer with Aron Nigeria Limited, the construction company in charge of the renovation of the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja, says the facility will be ready one month from now. Aron Nigeria Limited is the Lagos-based construction company contracted by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, to renovate some part of the stadium. The […]
Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic to meet Berrettini in final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Defending champion Novak Djokovic needed all of his nous and quality to edge past Denis Shapovalov and set up a Wimbledon men’s final with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on Sunday. Canada’s Shapovalov, 22, played superbly for the most part, only for Djokovic to claim the key moments on his way to a 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 […]

Leave a Comment