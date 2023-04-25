NPFL/LaLiga U-15: Remo Stars Battle El-Kanemi For Final Ticket

Defending champions of the MTN sponsored Nigeria Professional Football League and LaLiga U-15 football tournament, Remo Stars, will today faceoff against El-Kanemi Warriors in one of the two semifinal games at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne as they take a step closer to the title.

Beyond Limits was ruthless in their quarterfinal game, thrashing Wikki Tourists 7-0 to setup the semifinal game against the Northern side, who defeated Rivers United 3-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless.

To start the day, Plateau United and Sunshine Stars will battle in the first semifinal with both teams fighting for a chance to win the title. Meanwhile, the sponsor of the championship, MTN Nigeria, has applauded the quality of the competition since the start while appreciating the teams for comporting themselves so far.

According to the Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria, Njide Ken-Odogwu, the performance of all the teams have shown that the football is bright for football in the country.

She added that the reports from Ikenne proved that with proper monitoring and support, the players will in future become stars that will rule the game for years. “MTN is committed to the growth of sports in Nigeria, with a particular focus on grassroots football,” she said.

“At MTN, we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, and we bring this to light by becoming an enabler of these young Nigerians’ dreams and aspirations,” she said.