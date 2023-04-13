Sports

NPFL/LaLiga U-15: Remo starts title defense with victory

Remo Stars U-15 team started the defence of the MTN sponsored NPFL/LaLiga U-15 championship at the Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne, with a 3-2 defeat of Lobi Stars. Lobi Stars was already cruising to victory after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half but Remo Stars returned in the second half to turn the table around with three goals as the competition started on a frenzy note. Earlier in the day, there was a press conference to announce the seventh edition of the event and also certificate presentation to coaches who have been having coaching clinic for a week. Speaking during the press conference, the Manager, Sponsorships and Promotions, MTN Nigeria, Njide Ken-Odogwu, said it was a pleasure partnering the league for the development of youngsters. “MTN is bringing revolution in sports and we are happy to be part of this noble event,” she said.

“We have a lot of untapped talents who are looking for avenue to harness their talents, we want to improve football in Nigeria.” On his part, the LaLiga Ambassador to Nigeria and former international, Mutiu Adepoju, the target is to help Nigeria develop it’s football and the best way is to start from the youths. Adepoju said: “We will try our best to continue supporting the competition and see how Nigeria football will get to the envisaged level. Wishing all the players all the best.”

