NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Tourney: MFM through to quarterfinals

Lagos-based MFM U-15 team on Monday became the first team to secure the quarterfinal ticket at the ongoing MTN and Valuejet sponsored Nigeria Professional Football League/LaLiga U-15 championships.

MFM defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 in their second game of the competition to achieve amass six points in Group A, leaving the remaining three other teams in the group, Plateau United, who secured their first three points of the tournament after defeating Kano Pillars 2-0. Kano Pillars, who defeated Lobi Stars 3-2 in the opening game of the competition also on three points will hope to get a good result against MFM in the final game of the group.

Speaking after his team’s 2-0 defeat of Kano Pillars, Plateau United coach, Sapwada Yerima, said he was happy with his boy’s performance and quick recovery from their opening day’s loss as he look forward to another win in their last game against Lobi Stars who remained without a point in two matches.

The competition continues on Tuesday (today) with host team, Remo Stars, taking on Abia Warriors in the first match of the day while Abia Warriors and Gombe United would be looking for their first win of the competition when they play against each other in the second match.

In Group D, Wikki Tourists will play their first game against group leader Rangers with the Enugu team looking forward to a place in the quar

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...