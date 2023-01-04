Sports

NPFL: Lobi Stars are battle ready, says Dominic Iorfa

The Dominic Iorfa-led management of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi Wednesday said the players are battle ready for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which is starting soon.

 

Speaking to sports writers in a telephone interview from the United Kingdom (UK), where he is on vacation, the former Super Eagles forward stated that: “The club has done some quality recruitment and the Coach Baba Ganaru-led technical crew have fine-tuned the players into top shape, and are mentally and physically fit and ready for the Nigeria Professional Football League to start.

 

“The boys are also aware of what is at stake, on the side of the management we have done our best to create a condusive environment, for the players to perform better when the NPFL kicks off.”

 

Iorfa posited that the welfare of players remain a top priority for him, as evidenced in the prompt payment of salaries and other sundry allowances.

 

 

