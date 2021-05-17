Sports

NPFL: Musa shines in Pillars’ win over Adamawa Utd

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…four away victories recorded in MatchDay 21

 

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, was the cynosure of all eyes in Kaduna, the venue of the Nigeria Professional Football League game between Kano Pillars and Adamawa United as the former Leicester of England returned to the league and club where he made his name before traveling to Europe.

 

Before the game, Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, handed the captainship band to Musa with both combining together for the only goal of the game.

 

Ahmed Musa set up Rabiu Ali with a through pass in the 80th minute of the game with Ali finishing with his left foot to make amends for a spot kick he had missed earlier.

 

The home team was given a spot kick in the 70th minute after Rabiu Ali was fouled. He stepped up and sends the resultant spot kick wide.

 

Kwara United finally secured their first home win against Plateau United as they secured a 2-0 victory at the Ilorin Township Stadium. Sunshine Stars continued their bad run in the league as they failed to secure a win against Jigawa Golden Stars with the game ending goalless.

 

Meanwhile, there were four away wins across various centres as Akwa United consolidates their top position with a 2-0 away win against sister club, Dakkada FC, same result recorded between Warri Wolves and MFM of Lagos in Warri.

Rivers United completed the double over Rangers as the home team suffered a 1-0 loss in Enugu as it ended 2-1 between Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United in favour of Nasarawa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UFC: Adesanya retains title with ease

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Israel Adesanya expertly picked apart Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight title and extend his perfect professional record to 20-0 at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.   The event marked a return to ‘UFC Fight Island’ and Adesanya made a second successful defence of his crown by finishing the previously undefeated Brazilian via a second-round […]
Sports

Etim Esin faults NFF’s scouting style

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has called on the Nigeria football federation to change its scouting mechanism by bringing in ex internationals to run the department. Esin stated that players who represented the country in the past were picked on merit unlike what we currently have. He gave instances with the likes of Austin Okocha, […]
Sports

Turkey Tourney: Super Falcons make short work of Nzalang National

Posted on Author Reporter

    African champions, Nigeria steamrolled Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang National 9-0 in their third and final match of the Turkish Women’s Cup competition played at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Tuesday morning. Captain Asisat Oshoala bagged four of the total with goals in the 11th, 13th (penalties), 26th and 85th minute, while defender Gloria Ogbonna (8th minute), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica