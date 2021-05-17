NPFL: Musa shines in Pillars’ win over Adamawa Utd

…four away victories recorded in MatchDay 21

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, was the cynosure of all eyes in Kaduna, the venue of the Nigeria Professional Football League game between Kano Pillars and Adamawa United as the former Leicester of England returned to the league and club where he made his name before traveling to Europe.

Before the game, Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, handed the captainship band to Musa with both combining together for the only goal of the game.

Ahmed Musa set up Rabiu Ali with a through pass in the 80th minute of the game with Ali finishing with his left foot to make amends for a spot kick he had missed earlier.

The home team was given a spot kick in the 70th minute after Rabiu Ali was fouled. He stepped up and sends the resultant spot kick wide.

Kwara United finally secured their first home win against Plateau United as they secured a 2-0 victory at the Ilorin Township Stadium. Sunshine Stars continued their bad run in the league as they failed to secure a win against Jigawa Golden Stars with the game ending goalless.

Meanwhile, there were four away wins across various centres as Akwa United consolidates their top position with a 2-0 away win against sister club, Dakkada FC, same result recorded between Warri Wolves and MFM of Lagos in Warri.

Rivers United completed the double over Rangers as the home team suffered a 1-0 loss in Enugu as it ended 2-1 between Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United in favour of Nasarawa

