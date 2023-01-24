NPFL: No adjustments for now – IMC

The leadership of the Interim League Management Company (IMC) overseeing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has said there won’t be any adjustment to the league season after claiming that accepting more request will likely bring the league into disrepute.

Since the start of the season, there has been postponement of some matches due to logistics and other issues, something the IMC said they can’t continue to tolerate.

A circular signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations cited a directive from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which frowned at the deluge of requests seen as threatening the integrity of the NPFL.

“Consequent upon the directive of the NFF, there would be no more rescheduling of matches either for political or logistics reasons. The fixtures have to be strictly adhered to,” the circular informed the clubs.

It went on to explain that the directive is in response to a chaotic demand for fixture changes that if not checked could undermine the values of the league.

Clubs have therefore been advised to do their utmost to meet up with NEWStheir upcoming fixtures.

MatchDay 3 of the NPFL were concluded on Sunday with two other fixtures in Ikenne and Port Harcourt coming up later in the week.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...