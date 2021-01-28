Sports

NPFL: Okagbue targets Top Six finish for FC IfeanyiUbah

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

FC Ifeanyiubah may have had their worst ever start to the Nigeria Professional Football League season with just one win after six matches but the head coach, Uche Okagbue, believes the Anambra Warriors are still capable of finishing the season in the top six as long as they improve on their away results.

The Nnewi-based club currently sit 18th on the league standings, two points from safety after six rounds of matches. Meanwhile, they have lost in all their last 15 away matches – a run currently bettered only by Adamawa United’s 24-games losing streak on the road. Speaking after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Kwara United, Okagbue acknowledged the team’s need to improve their away performance, “this is a matter of picking points away and we will do it,” he said.

“We are going to end the season amongst the top six. When you have players, you have to give them confidence to play and make them believe they can do it and they will do it before the season ends,” he concluded. FC IfeanyiUbah will next host Wikki Tourists for one of Matchday 7 fixtures in the 2020/21 NPFL season

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen close in on Bayern after 3-0 win at Schalke

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayer Leverkusen moved up to second in the Bundesliga and closed the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to one point after a pair of goals from set pieces and a Patrik Schick effort gave them a 3-0 win at bottom team Schalke 04 on Sunday. Levekusen have 22 points from 10 games, just behind […]
Sports

JUST IN: Man City agree deal to sell Sane to Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of £54.8m with Manchester City for Leroy Sane, with the German set to sign a five-year deal at the club. The Bundesliga champions will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (49m Euros), with a series of performance and trophy-related add ons, reports SkySports. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man […]
Sports

Minister clarifies N81m Abuja Stadium grass maintenance statement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has disclaimed reports of plans to cut the grass at the National Stadium, Abuja with N81 million. In a statement issued by the office of the Minister, titled, ‘Beware of Fake News: Minister actually rejected the N81 million bill’, Mr. Dare restated his initial interview about the stadium maintenance. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica