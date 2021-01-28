NPFL: Okagbue targets Top Six finish for FC IfeanyiUbah

FC Ifeanyiubah may have had their worst ever start to the Nigeria Professional Football League season with just one win after six matches but the head coach, Uche Okagbue, believes the Anambra Warriors are still capable of finishing the season in the top six as long as they improve on their away results.

The Nnewi-based club currently sit 18th on the league standings, two points from safety after six rounds of matches. Meanwhile, they have lost in all their last 15 away matches – a run currently bettered only by Adamawa United’s 24-games losing streak on the road. Speaking after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Kwara United, Okagbue acknowledged the team’s need to improve their away performance, “this is a matter of picking points away and we will do it,” he said.

“We are going to end the season amongst the top six. When you have players, you have to give them confidence to play and make them believe they can do it and they will do it before the season ends,” he concluded. FC IfeanyiUbah will next host Wikki Tourists for one of Matchday 7 fixtures in the 2020/21 NPFL season

Like this: Like Loading...