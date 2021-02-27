NPFL: One incident too many

The Nigeria Football Professional League suffered a great deal last year, 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected many aspects of human lives but sport was most hit especially in Nigeria. The NPFL that was stopped in March only came back on the December 27, 2020 . Many other major sports events in the country were either postponed or cancelled.

It was a shock that in Europe and other parts of the world where COVID-19 was more prevalent, people go about their normal routine with adherence to health protocols. The NPFL has been very exciting with interesting results being recorded week in, week out. Almost on a weekly basis, away results are recorded. Kwara United defeated Plateau United 2-0 in Jos in one of the opening day matches. Abia Warriors lost 1-0 and 3-1 to Rivers United and Jigawa Stars in their home while Akwa United recorded an inspiring 1-0 away win against Adamawa United. Heartland came to Lagos to beat MFM 2-1 in one of the Match Day 9 games that recorded three away wins. Three away wins also played out on Match Day Six. In all, a total of 13 away wins have been recorded after 12 round of games in the NPFL.

It is also good that some of the matches now go live on television. This is not yet coordinated and managed well to boost marketing and the domestic league image but it is impressive that some games now appear on television. However, the state of insecurity and incidents being recorded on a regular basis in the NPFL give huge cause for concern. On February 18, Nigeria Premier League Club, Wikki Tourists FC players escaped death as the team’s bus caught fire and burnt to ashes on the Hawan Kibo Road, along Jos – Abuja Road.

The incident happened in the early hours on a Thursday morning on their way to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, for the Match Day 11 fixture of the elite domestic league. Just 24 hours after the Wikki accident, the official bus of Kano Pillars was also involved in a fire accident but it was not much as efforts were made to quickly extinguish the fire Also on February 19, players and officials of another NPFL side, Adamawa United FC, were robbed at gunpoint around Benin-Ore Expressway on Friday night (Feb 19) at about 11.45 pm on their way for their week 11 NPFL fixture against MFM FC in Lagos.

The driver that was kidnapped during the incident was only released one week later, after ransom was reportedly paid. This is a very disturbing situation. No doubt, there is insecurity in the country generally but the NPFL teams should rise above mediocrity.

In the past 10 years, keen followers of the league have advocated air travels for the teams in the elite class. If the entire 18 Match Day players cannot be taken, at least the best 14 players should fly to match destinations nationwide. With good marketing on the part of the club chieftains, some airlines could offer a rebate as much as 50 per cent since trips will be very regular. The money spent on logistics of the trip, daily allowances could be channeled into flight money for the safety and comfort of the players.

The stress these players go through for away games is enormous. In some cases, teams arrive at match venues two or three hours to a game on match days. Sad enough, investigations revealed that players prefer road trips because they will collect about N15,000 as allowances for three days.

The administrators of teams should take the bull by the horns to ensure teams travel by air to cities more than four hours by road. On Thursday, 18 players and three officials of the Government College Barewa flew to Lagos from Kaduna to keep a date with Igbobi College for the opening game of the National Principals Cup competition. If this could be done for the young lads, more is expected for the NPFL stars. The roads are bad. If the League Management Company feels the teams cannot afford to fly, the format should change to regional.

We can have the Southern and Northern league and the final winners will be decided in playoffs involving the best two or best four of each league. The incidents recorded recently are not good for the image of the league and the country in general. Teams are expected to have their buses in good conditions while armed escorts are supposed to travel with the team always for security reasons. It is also advisable that the teams should avoid night travel. The Government of Bauchi State did well by buying two new buses for Wikki Tourists but generally the administrators of the NPFL teams need reorientation based on the state of the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...