Sports

NPFL: Plateau place players on half salary after poor start

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on NPFL: Plateau place players on half salary after poor start

 

The management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos has placed the entire team on half salary following their 0-2 loss to Kwara United of Ilorin on Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The Media Officer of the Club, Albert Dakup, in a statement in Lagos, disclosed that the club took the hard stance after the match at the new Jos Stadium on Sunday, December 27.
The statement said the club’s General Manager, Pius Henwan, handed down the directive while addressing players and coaches.
He was quoted as telling them that they had no excuse whatsoever not to beat their opponents, describing their performance as unacceptable.
“You must recoup the three points in your next away match and until that is achieved, you will remain on half salary,” the statement quoted Henwan as saying.
Henwan lamented that despite the state government’s huge investments in the team, the players were not reciprocating the gesture, warning that anybody who was not ready to work for the collective aspirations of the team would be shown the way out.
“Plateau United is a big brand in Nigerian football and any of you who is not ready to defend the colours of the club should just bow out.
“Some of you are injured or sick since we returned from Tanzania but it seems others decided to exclude themselves from training under the guise of been injured. Such indiscipline will not be condoned here and anyone found wanting will be decisively dealt with,” the GM warned.
He directed the technical crew and other backroom staff to close ranks and work as a team to change the fortunes of the club, while expressing confidence in the ability of the head coach, Abdu Maikaba, to deliver.
The head coach, who had earlier described the criticisms against him as unfair and baseless, was quoted by the statement as saying that he was ready to step aside if found to be the problem of the team.
“I have been working hard to give all the players the chance to compete for places in the team. If some players will accuse me of being biased, then the identity of such players be revealed because they are the ones thwarting my efforts to change the fortunes of the team,” Makaiba said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL: Kwara United shock Plateau in Jos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kwara United on Sunday compounded the woes of Plateau after securing a 2-0 win away to the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions in the opening day of the 2020/2021 league campaign.   Jide Fatokun scored the opening goal for the Harmony Boys in the 62nd minute with Michael Ohanu making it two five minutes […]
Sports

Bayern beat Sevilla after extra time to win Super Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich were taken to extra time by a durable and resilient Sevilla in front of around 20,000 fans in Budapest before adding the Uefa Super Cup to their Champions League trophy. The showpiece was watched by supporters inside the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena, the first major European match to allow fans since the Cornonavirus […]
Sports

Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica