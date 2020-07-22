NPFL players not good enough for Eagles – Agali

Former Julius Berger and Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali, has said players from the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL are not good enough to compete for shirts with their counterparts from overseas in the senior national team.

Agali who is now a scout for the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr said it was unfortunate that the local players could not fit in considering the level the country’s football has achieved globally.

There has been a clamour for Gernot Rohr to work with players from the domestic league with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) even inserting this order in a clause in the new contract of the coach.

But Agali explained people must note that it is the coaching crew that will carry the can if the country fails by using home-based players and not the NFF.

“People must know that the national team is based on results and this is what everybody is looking forward to,” Agali said in a radio interview.

“Rohr cannot be coaching teams in the league, but what he needs to do is to attend matches and pencil down players who he feels can compete with those already in the team.

“He cannot just be inviting players who cannot match those already in the team.”

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, the Heartland goalkeeper was the only player from the NPFL who made the final squad to last year’s AFCON.

