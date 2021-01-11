NPFL: Rangers, Dakkada secure away wins

The MatchDay Three of the Nigeria Professional Football League witnessed two away wins with Rangers defeating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0, same as Dakkada FC, which defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in Nnewi.

Rivers United maintained their winning run in the league as they make it three wins in three games by thrashing Kwara United 3-0 in Port Harcourt. Lobi Stars hold no prisoner at home, winning 3-0 against Warri Wolves with Enyimba securing a 1-0 win at home against Wikki Tourists.

Heartland’s woes continue after suffering a 3-0 loss against Plateau United in Jos as Katsina United beat Adamawa United 2-0. Kano Pillars ended Nasarawa United’s runs in the young season after securing a 1-1 draw in Lafia. In Lagos, MFM secured their second win of the campaign after a hard fought 1-0 victory against Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Dennis Obasi was the hero for the Church Boys, scoring the only goal of the game in the 7th minute. Sunshine Stars almost secured the equalizer in the final minute of the game with MFM defence clearing the ball off the line. Speaking with our correspondent after the game, Obasi said he was happy getting the only goal of the game.

According to him, it would have been a different story if the last minute goal was not cleared off the line as he looked forward to their next game.

