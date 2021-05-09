NPFL return today after weeks of break

Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will resume this weekend after their midseason break.

The resumption was postponed twice but the League Management Company(LMC) has announced that the MatchDay 20 would be played this weekend. According to the source, the LMC decided to continue after meeting with the 20 clubs in Abuja during the week.

According to the schedule, FC IfeanyiUbah will be at home against MFM of Lagos with Akwa United hosting Sunshine Stars in Uyo. Dakkada FC will make the short trip from Uyo to Port Harcourt as they keep a date with Rivers United while Abia Warriors will be away to Plateau United in Jos.

Enyimba will trade tackles at home against Rangers as table leader, Kwara United travel to Lafia for an away game against Nasarawa United.

Other games will see FC Katsina hosting Wikki Tourists, same as Adamawa United as the host of Heartland while Kano Pillars will be the guest of Warri Wolves also on Sunday

