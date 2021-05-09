Sports

NPFL return today after weeks of break

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Charles Ogundiya

 

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will resume this weekend after their midseason break.

 

The resumption was postponed twice but the League Management Company(LMC) has announced that the MatchDay 20 would be played this weekend. According to the source, the LMC decided to continue after meeting with the 20 clubs in Abuja during the week.

 

According to the schedule, FC IfeanyiUbah will be at home against MFM of Lagos with Akwa United hosting Sunshine Stars in Uyo. Dakkada FC will make the short trip from Uyo to Port Harcourt as they keep a date with Rivers United while Abia Warriors will be away to Plateau United in Jos.

 

Enyimba will trade tackles at home against Rangers as table leader, Kwara United travel to Lafia for an away game against Nasarawa United.

 

Other games will see FC Katsina hosting Wikki Tourists, same as Adamawa United as the host of Heartland while Kano Pillars will be the guest of Warri Wolves also on Sunday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Solskjær: Rivals have turned referees against Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Manager upset after team denied penalty against Chelsea • Solskjær hits out at ‘cheeky’ coverage on Chelsea website Ole Gunnar Solskjær accused rival managers of looking to influence referees against Manchester United after his side were controversially denied a penalty during their  goalless draw with Chelsea, whose laboured attacking display saw them miss […]
Sports

HiFL, Stanbic IBTC commemorate International Day of University Sports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

PACE Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Stanbic IBTC in a partnership bid towards driving youth sports development have commemorated a maiden edition of the International Day of University Sports (IDUS) in Nigeria. The International Day of University Sport (IDUS), an annual celebration of collegiate sports on September 20 is powered by the International University Sports […]
Sports

FIFA proposes rule change that will favour Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Fédération Internationale de Football Association FIFA on Wednesday proposed a new rule that could favour the Super Eagles of Nigeria and other African nations. Quite a number of Nigerian and African stars had been lost to many European countries while some wasted after they were capped by these European nations. Gabriel Agbonlahor, Munir El Haddadi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica