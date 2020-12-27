Sports

NPFL returns with Enyimba taking on Abia Warriors in Abia derby

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of sporting activities in the country, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will finally return today after several postponements.

 

It would be recalled that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the League Management Company recently announced that the NPFL will resume on December 27 with many people sceptical.

 

However, feelers around the country have shown that the league will return today with the biggest game of the day taking place at the Aba Township Stadium between brothers, Enyimba and Abia Warriors.

 

Smarting from their 3-0 loss in the CAF Champions League game against Al-Merrikh, the  eight-time NPFL champions will be looking forward to returning to winning ways while also trying their best to start the season on a winning note.

 

Another great match will be the battle between Rivers United and Rangers in Port Harcourt with Rivers in a happy mood after their 2-0 away win in the  CAF Confederation Cup against Bloemfontein Celtic. Also playing on Sunday, Lagos side, MFM will be hosting Warri Wolves at the Agege Township Stadium while Adamawa United will be at home against Kano Pillars.

 

Nasarawa United will be looking forward to taking their preseason form to the league season when they take on Wikki Tourists with Heartland hoping to start the campaign on a winning note when they file out against Katsina United away from home.

 

After their elimination from the Champions League, Plateau United will be hopeful of a good outing in the league as they start their campaign against Kwara United while Dakkada FC will be playing away to their neighbour and big brother, Akwa United.

 

Other games see Sunshine Stars playing away to jigawa Golden Stars, same as Lobi Stars away to IfeanyiUbah FC

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF ELECTION 2022: Plans to install Dikko as NFF boss uncovered

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•Pinnick desperate to stop Ifeanyi Ubah, divides northern bloc •‘Minister must stop anomalies in federation Although it is still about two years to the next elections into the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), animosity among the political gladiators is reaching feverish level as the current boss of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, […]
Sports

National Stadium Reform: No going back on eviction notice –Nesiama

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The co-chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the reformation of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, has told New Telegraph that there would be no going back on the latest ultimatum given to illegal occupants at the stadium. Speaking with our correspondent, the […]
Sports

CAF Women’s League ‘ll promote female football – Ajibade

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, has said that the introduction of Women’s Champions League by the Confederation of Africa Football, will promote interclub competition and ensure the development of women football in the continent. The Toppserien of Norway forward applauded the decision by CAF to introduce the Women version of CAF Champions League. Ajibade said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: