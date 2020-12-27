NPFL returns with Enyimba taking on Abia Warriors in Abia derby

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of sporting activities in the country, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will finally return today after several postponements.

It would be recalled that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the League Management Company recently announced that the NPFL will resume on December 27 with many people sceptical.

However, feelers around the country have shown that the league will return today with the biggest game of the day taking place at the Aba Township Stadium between brothers, Enyimba and Abia Warriors.

Smarting from their 3-0 loss in the CAF Champions League game against Al-Merrikh, the eight-time NPFL champions will be looking forward to returning to winning ways while also trying their best to start the season on a winning note.

Another great match will be the battle between Rivers United and Rangers in Port Harcourt with Rivers in a happy mood after their 2-0 away win in the CAF Confederation Cup against Bloemfontein Celtic. Also playing on Sunday, Lagos side, MFM will be hosting Warri Wolves at the Agege Township Stadium while Adamawa United will be at home against Kano Pillars.

Nasarawa United will be looking forward to taking their preseason form to the league season when they take on Wikki Tourists with Heartland hoping to start the campaign on a winning note when they file out against Katsina United away from home.

After their elimination from the Champions League, Plateau United will be hopeful of a good outing in the league as they start their campaign against Kwara United while Dakkada FC will be playing away to their neighbour and big brother, Akwa United.

Other games see Sunshine Stars playing away to jigawa Golden Stars, same as Lobi Stars away to IfeanyiUbah FC

