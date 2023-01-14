NPFL: Rivers United not under pressure–Onoja

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United will begin their title defence on Sunday when they face Lobi Stars of Markurdi and one of their reliable midfielder Joseph Onoja has said they are not under pressure reports. The Pride of Rivers emerged as the winner of the 2021/2022 season of the NPFL for the first time in their history last season and they are willing to successfully defend their title this season.

“We will always do what we know how to do best, which is to win. We have prepared very well and we will do our best, no strings attached. We are not under any pressure, we just want to do our job and the most important thing for us is to win.’

“It will be a very big moral booster for us going into the CAF Confederation’s cup knowing that we will not struggle with any match fitness. So starting the league will be a very big moral booster for us”, he told the club media. into Rivers United have been drawn into group B of the abridged league

