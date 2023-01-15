NPFL: Rivers Utd begin title defence against Lobi Stars in Port Harcourt

……as IMC chairman reiterates zero tolerance for hooliganism

After so many days of skirmishes surrounding the start of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2022/2023 season, the campaign finally kicked off last weekend with newly promoted Bendel Insurance defeating Akwa United 2-0 in the opening game. The season will continue on Sunday with matches in both groups of the abridged league with defending champion, Rivers United taking on Lobi Stars in Group B at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt. The season is kicking off on time to give the needed match fitness and competitive sharpness needed by the team to face the rest of Africa in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as they remain the only club still playing on the continent from Nigeria. Other matches in Group B will see newly promoted Bayelsa United playing at home against Dakkada with Wikki Tourists hosting Niger Tornadoes. It is also home game for Doma United who recently gained promotion from the Nigeria National League with clash against Sunshine Stars while the first Oriental derby of the season will be between Rangers International and Abia Warriors. In Group A, Shooting Stars will be the guest of Plateau United in Jos while Kwara United will host Gombe United at their adopted home, Ibadan, with the final game between Remo Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors taking place in Ikenne. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has reiterated the committee’s zero tolerance for hooliganism as he wished all the 20 clubs collective and individual success in the 2022/23 season. He charged the clubs to educate and sensitise their fans on the need to maintain good conduct at match venues, warning that “the IMC has zero tolerance for fans disturbance and would apply the full weight of the regulations on any default”.

