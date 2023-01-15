Sports

NPFL: Rivers Utd begin title defence against Lobi Stars in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

……as IMC chairman reiterates zero tolerance for hooliganism

After so many days of skirmishes surrounding the start of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2022/2023 season, the campaign finally kicked off last weekend with newly promoted Bendel Insurance defeating Akwa United 2-0 in the opening game. The season will continue on Sunday with matches in both groups of the abridged league with defending champion, Rivers United taking on Lobi Stars in Group B at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt. The season is kicking off on time to give the needed match fitness and competitive sharpness needed by the team to face the rest of Africa in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as they remain the only club still playing on the continent from Nigeria. Other matches in Group B will see newly promoted Bayelsa United playing at home against Dakkada with Wikki Tourists hosting Niger Tornadoes. It is also home game for Doma United who recently gained promotion from the Nigeria National League with clash against Sunshine Stars while the first Oriental derby of the season will be between Rangers International and Abia Warriors. In Group A, Shooting Stars will be the guest of Plateau United in Jos while Kwara United will host Gombe United at their adopted home, Ibadan, with the final game between Remo Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors taking place in Ikenne. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has reiterated the committee’s zero tolerance for hooliganism as he wished all the 20 clubs collective and individual success in the 2022/23 season. He charged the clubs to educate and sensitise their fans on the need to maintain good conduct at match venues, warning that “the IMC has zero tolerance for fans disturbance and would apply the full weight of the regulations on any default”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Female rowing team departs for Switzerland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian female Rowing team departed for Lucerne, Switzerland on Wednesday to participate in the final Qualifiers for the Regatta event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. According to the Secretary- General of the Rowing Canoeing Sailing Federation Bunmi Oluode” The team made up of two athletes and one coach departed for Lucerne, Switzerland on Wednesday night […]
Sports

Men, social media distract talented female athletes –Funke Oshonaike

Posted on Author ROTIMI MATTHEW

National Table Tennis player, Funke Oshonaike, in an interview with Global Sports monitored by ROTIMI MATTHEW, spoke about her expectations on the forthcoming Olympic Games and other interesting aspects of her career and life. Excerpts:   How do you keep your beauty and shape going? Most of the time, I laugh and smile a lot. […]
Sports

HiFL, Stanbic IBTC commemorate International Day of University Sports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

PACE Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Stanbic IBTC in a partnership bid towards driving youth sports development have commemorated a maiden edition of the International Day of University Sports (IDUS) in Nigeria. The International Day of University Sport (IDUS), an annual celebration of collegiate sports on September 20 is powered by the International University Sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica