NPFL: Security now better for clubs to travel – Paul Bassey

Charles Ogundiya The Vice Chairman of the Interim Management Committee currently overseeing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Paul Bassey, has said there is improved security in the country and clubs in the league can now travel for their away games without fears.

The NPFL 2022/2023 season kicked off on Sunday January 8, with newly-promoted Insurance of Benin defeating Akwa United 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo. According to Bassey, who is also the chairman of Akwa United, gone are the days when teams are skeptical of going for games in places like Maiduguri, Kano amongst others.

He also added that no club would be allowed to play on a pitch that is not television friendly as the IMC is already putting its feet down to have a successful season. “I think we are moving forward and everything is bright for me, the problem is systemic, we are operating in a country where security has been very difficult,” he said.

“I won’t blame anybody who decided not to go to places like Maiduguri or Kano two or three seasons ago, but things are getting better now. “For TV friendly pitches, we are putting our foot down, five clubs have been told to find alternative homes for their teams, Nasarawa, Lobi, Kwara United already have a new home, those pitches must be up to standard because we cannot cover matches there. “It won’t be a good reflection of our league if we cover matches on such pitches at the moment. Security is getting better and one thing I have seen is the fact that when it comes to football or sports, people always lay down their arms.”

