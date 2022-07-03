NPFL: Shooting dent Rangers continental hope

Shooting Stars of Ibadan on Saturday put a big dent on Rangers’ hope of playing on the continent after coming back from two-goal down to force the home team to a 2-2 draw in one of the MatchDay 36 games of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

With the first half ending goalless, Shedrack Asiegbu put Rangers ahead just a minute into the second half before turning provider for the second goal 10 minutes later.

Substitute Moses Omoduemuke however turned the game around with two goals in the 73 and 88 minutes of the game for a precious one point.

Rangers remained fourth on the log with 53 points while Shooting Stars remain hopeful of escaping relegation as they are currently occupying the 15th position on the table.

In other matches played on Saturday, Abia Warriors defeated Gombe United 3-2 while it ended 1-0 in favour of the home team, Heartland against Sunshine with Dakkada FC beating Katsina United 2-0.

On Sunday, MFM will be at home against Niger Tornadoes, same as Remo Stars who will be looking forward to cementing their third position on the table as they host Enyimba.

Champion River United will be keeping a date with Kano Pillars in Port Harcourt while Nasarawa United will be the guest of Kwara United in Ilorin as second-place Plateau United will also be at home against Lobi Stars. The final game of the day will be a home game for Wikki Tourists against Akwa United

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...