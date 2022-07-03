Sports

NPFL: Shooting dent Rangers continental hope

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Shooting Stars of Ibadan on Saturday put a big dent on Rangers’ hope of playing on the continent after coming back from two-goal down to force the home team to a 2-2 draw in one of the MatchDay 36 games of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

 

With the first half ending goalless, Shedrack Asiegbu put Rangers ahead just a minute into the second half before turning provider for the second goal 10 minutes later.

 

Substitute Moses Omoduemuke however turned the game around with two goals in the 73 and 88 minutes of the game for a precious one point.

 

Rangers remained fourth on the log with 53 points while Shooting Stars remain hopeful of escaping relegation as they are currently occupying the 15th position on the table.

 

In other matches played on Saturday, Abia Warriors defeated Gombe  United 3-2 while it ended 1-0 in favour of the home team, Heartland against Sunshine with Dakkada FC beating Katsina United 2-0.

 

On Sunday, MFM will be at home against Niger Tornadoes, same as Remo Stars who will be looking forward to cementing their third position on the table as they host Enyimba.

 

Champion River United will be keeping a date with Kano Pillars in Port Harcourt while Nasarawa United will be the guest of Kwara United in Ilorin as second-place Plateau United will also be at home against Lobi Stars. The final game of the day will be a home game for Wikki Tourists against Akwa United

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Organisers seek entries for D.K Olukoya Ibile Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The organisers of the 1st Dr. Daniel Olukoya Ibile Cup has called for entries from clubs in Lagos based around the Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos (Eko) and Epe Division ahead of the football competition scheduled to take place in Lagos. According to a release by the organisers, the reason for limiting the teams to the […]
Sports

Report indictes Maradona’s medical team

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says they were ‘inappropriate, deficient and reckless’ Diego Maradona’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless way”, an investigation into his death has found. The Argentinian football star died in November last year, sending shockwaves through the soccer-loving country and around the world. Shortly after his death, prosecutors in Argentina launched an investigation, including searches […]
Sports

Tyson, Jones Jr draw in ‘exhibition’ bout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mike Tyson said he will “continue to go further and do more” in the boxing ring after his return to the sport ended in an engaging draw with Roy Jones Jr.   The 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion ended 15 years of inactivity to take on 51-year-old Jones in a high-profile pay-per-view ‘exhibition’ – but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica