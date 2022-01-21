NPFL: Shooting Stars General Manager, Rasheed Balogun, is dead

The death has been announced of the General Manager of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Shooting Stars Rasheed Balogun.

Confirming the sad development, the club, also known as 3SC, said Balogun died Thursday night after a protracted illness.

The club, via its Twitter handle wrote: “We lost our General Manager. After a long battle with an undisclosed illness for months, Rasheed Balogun finally succumbed to death on Thursday night…

“What a sad Thursday to Oluyole Warriors fans across the world.”

