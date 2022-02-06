NPFL should be national teams bedrock –Bamisaye

The president of the FMSPORTS9 Football Agency, Victor Bamisaye, has called for more involvement of players from the country’s leagues, the Nigeria Professional Football League especially, should be the bedrock of the Super Eagles and other top teams representing the country.

The astute football business executive and Licensed Intermediary with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was reacting to the elimination of the Super Eagles in the round of 16 at the about to end 33rd Africa Cup of Nations said gone are the days when players playing at home were the crux of the national team.

“Those years, the quality of our domestic league used to be topnotch, as the crux of our national team used to be home-based players,” he said.

“Remember when Clemens Westerhof took over our male soccer national team and led the team to the 1990 Nations Cup in Algiers, Algeria. “The Dutch had difficulties securing the release of some of our foreign-based players at the time, he then had to settle for the homebased lads and we had over 90% of the squad being home-based with the likes of Wasiu Ipaye, Moses Kpakor, Ademola Adesina, Ben Iroha and Daniel Amokachi playing a significant role at that Nations Cup and we could compete favourably, going as far as the final of that edition, losing to host Algeria in the final.

“Even in the 2013 AFCON, late Stephen Keshi encouraged the participation of our local lads with six of them playing a part and two of them, Sunday Mba and Godfrey Oboabona became a central part of that team.” FMSPORTS9 Football Agency at the moment has about eight players under its management. The list includes; Thabo Rakhale, David Mapigano, Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi, Zama Dlamini and Joseph Orafu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...