NPFL stars fly out for Costa Rica friendly

A squad dominated by players from the NPFL will depart Thursday for a friendly against World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica. The team to be led by coach Salisu Yusuf will also have a sprinkling of players from overseas. The team began training in Ibadan on Monday. Former CHAN Eagles star Sunday Faleye and Isaiah Ejeh from Swedish club Mjallby are among the players in the training camp. Nigeria U23 stars Nathanial Nwosu, Dominion Ohaka, Daniel Wotlai as well as Samuel Kalu (Enyimba), Paul Samson (Kwara United), Alex Jerry (Lobi Stars) and Enobong Ezekiel (Remo Stars) are also in camp.
Related Articles
Eguavoen says he’s not under pressure but rather motivated to deliver
Super Eagles Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen says he is not under pressure in their return match against the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Tuesday. Eguavoen told newsmen on Monday in Abuja that he was rather motivated to achieve success knowing all Nigerians collectively want Nigeria to be in Qatar for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
La Liga: Atletico seal UCL qualification after win over Elche
Atletico Madrid secured qualification for the Champions League on Wednesday as a 2-0 victory away at Elche guaranteed their place in LaLiga’s top four. Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo De Paul were both on target as Atletico pulled six points clear of Real Betis in fifth, with two games left to play. Atletico also have […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gumel mourns Aderinokun’s deather
Engineer Habul Ahmed Gumel, Nigeria Olympic Committee President, has reacted to the demise of Otunba Eddie Aderinokun as he condoles his family for the great loss. Otunba Aderinokun was an astute sports administrator and a journalist per excellence. Otunba, a former President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation did his best for the development of the game before […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)