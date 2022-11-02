Sports

NPFL stars fly out for Costa Rica friendly

A squad dominated by players from the NPFL will depart Thursday for a friendly against World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica. The team to be led by coach Salisu Yusuf will also have a sprinkling of players from overseas. The team began training in Ibadan on Monday. Former CHAN Eagles star Sunday Faleye and Isaiah Ejeh from Swedish club Mjallby are among the players in the training camp. Nigeria U23 stars Nathanial Nwosu, Dominion Ohaka, Daniel Wotlai as well as Samuel Kalu (Enyimba), Paul Samson (Kwara United), Alex Jerry (Lobi Stars) and Enobong Ezekiel (Remo Stars) are also in camp.

 

