NPFL: Title run in as Rivers Utd host leader Akwa Utd in PH

Charles Ogundiya

With five points gap at the top of the table, Nigeria Professional Football League leader, Akwa United, will be facing one of their biggest challenge in the run in to the title as they pay a visit to Port Harcourt as the guest of Rivers United in one of the MatchDay 33 games scheduled for various centres this weekend.

The expectations are high in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as the people of the state are targeting their first title. However, it will be a difficult game in Port Harcourt with the home team also hoping to win the title as a win in the game will reduce the gap to just two points between the two of them. In Aba, Enyimba will be hosting Jigawa Golden Stars while Plateau United will be playing at home against FC IfeanyiUbah.

It will be an away game for MFM against another title hopeful, Nasarawa United as Katsina United play at home against Lobi Stars. Other matches this weekend is a home game in Kaduna between Kano Pillars and Dakkada FC with Heartland a host of Rangers. Abia Warriors will be the guest of Wikki Tourists same as Kwara United who will be away to Warri Wolves.

Like this: Like Loading...