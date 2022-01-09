Sports

NPFL: Uphill task for Shooting against Enyimba in Aba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be an uphill task for newly promoted Shooting Stars of Ibadan as they take on eight-time champions, Enyimba in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League games scheduled across various centres this weekend.

 

Shooting Stars won their first game of the season against Katsina United in their last match but will be up against a wounded Enyimba side who after four weeks already lost two games.

 

Former international, Finidi George, started his reign as the coach of the two-time CAF Champions League winner with five straight wins in both CAF Confederation Cup and the NPFL, but suffered a shock home loss against Rivers United before another loss away to Kano Pillars in their last game. Finidi will hope to bounce back with a resounding victory against the Oluyole Warriors with their goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, assuring the fans of a quick return to winning ways. In Markurdi, defending champion of the league, Akwa United will be the guest of Lobi Stars while it will be a battle between Katsina United and Gombe United for the three points at stake. Sunshine Stars will be targeting their first victory of the seacally

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

